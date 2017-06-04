Officer offers help on communications bill

A Nashua part-time police officer who was a long time Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy offered his services Monday night at the City Council meeting to help resolve the communications bill issue with the county.Officer Doug Strike said he believes safety is an issue and that he would be willing to help mediate talks between the two sides that again on Tuesday appeared to go nowhere.Earlier in the day, Nashua Police Chief Paul Bechthold attended the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors meeting but no agreement was reached.Nashua paid $10,000 of a bill that was a little more than $20,000, and the Sheriff’s Office recently cut off all non-emergency communications with the police department until the bill is paid in full.For the complete story see the 4/6/2017 Nashua Reporter.