Officer will conduct sweet ‘sting’ Tuesday

New Hampton Police Officer Chad McGee had so much fun handing out free ice cream last summer that he’s kind of going to do it again.But instead of ice cream, McGee’s latest “sting” involves passing out Easter candy on Tuesday.“I’m a part of this community, all of us officers are,” he said, “and I think doing stuff like this just presents us in a little different light. We’re people, too, and we’re not just here to pull you over.”For the complete story see the 4/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.