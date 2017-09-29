Official: Supervisors not communicating

Austin Seely of the Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency addressed the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors with a list of complaints and concerns at Monday’s meeting, before getting down to business.

Seely eventually talked to the board at length about problems with funding for First Responder training, but before he did, he provided each board member with a letter detailing his concerns, which he read aloud before discussing the topics on the agenda.

“I would like to bring up some very serious concerns of the board of supervisors, from the Emergency Management Agency,” Seely said.

Seely said that he had not been informed of half of the items up for discussion at Monday’s meeting, and that he had requested a list of specific questions a week prior to the meeting and never received them.

“I have yet to receive any detail on what might be asked, so respectfully, if I am unable to answer some of the questions you have today, that is why,” Seely said. “You’ve preached that communication is essential, yet there is very little communication coming from the board of supervisors.”

For more of this article, see Friday's New Hampton Tribune

