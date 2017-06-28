Official: Iowa voting booths secure

The man in charge of Iowa’s election system takes voting integrity very seriously, but he believes the flap over Russian intervention in the 2016 election has been blown “way out of proportion.”

Secretary of State Paul Pate recently visited Northeast Iowa to meet with county auditors and said in an interview that he believes Iowa’s voting booths are secure.

“We have fair elections in Iowa, and I believe that with all my heart,” Pate said. “We take two things — participation and election integrity — very seriously in Iowa, and we’ve worked hard to make sure we have them.”

Pate served as secretary of state in the mid-1990s and then returned to the office in 2014, and he said the changes in the election system are, as he put it, “amazing.”

