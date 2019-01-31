Home / News / Old Man Winter creates all kinds of havoc

Old Man Winter creates all kinds of havoc

Thu, 01/31/2019 - 1:00pm Bob Fenske
From snow to drifting to frigid, we’ve had it all this week
Bob Fenske

Remember December, when we were wondering if winter was ever really going to settle in over the area?
Back then, we were basking in a plethora of 40-degree days and wondering if the rain was ever going to turn into snow.
But when Old Man Winter finally decided to make an appearance, he obviously hasn’t wasted it.
“I’ll admit, I was wondering if we were going to get an
easy winter,” Nashua-Plainfield Superintendent Keith Turner said, “and right when you get that thought, this happens.”
— For more on this story, see the Jan. 31 Nashua Reporter.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

