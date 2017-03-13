Old Man Winter just won’t leave us

The late-season storm lived up to its billing as Chickasaw County residents began the work week clearing more than seven inches of snow.New Hampton officially had received 7.5 inches of snow at 7 a.m. Monday, and that left city, county and state plows working to clear streets and highways.The National Weather Service gave residents ample warning about the storm — issuing a winter storm watch late Friday and turning it into a winter storm warning early Sunday.Area school districts — including New Hampton, Nashua-Plainfield and Sumner-Fredericksburg — called off classes Monday. Turkey Valley students already had the day off because of a scheduled professional development program for teachers.For the complete story see the 3/14/2017 New Hampton Tribune.