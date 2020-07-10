Home / News / One bedroom at a time

One bedroom at a time

Wed, 10/07/2020 - 5:25pm Bob Fenske
For Nashua woman and volunteers, it’s all about providing kids with ‘sanctuary’
By: 
Bob Fenske

We’re not sure, quite honestly, if Beth Henningsen is going to like this story.

She’d rather this tale be about the volunteers, the donors and the recipients of an organization she started … basically anyone but herself.

But to understand Heavenly Days Dream Rooms, to recognize why it’s so important to Henningsen, one must grasp her story. You see, “giving back” is a critical component of her life, some might say it has saved it.

So this Saturday, when Tiffany, Duncan and Beau Slick see their “new” rooms at their farmhouse southeast of Fredericksburg during Heavenly Days’ latest “reveal,” hopefully they will find comfort and some sense of serenity.

Because, trust us, so will Beth Henningsen.

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 6 Tribune or the Oct. 8 Reporter

