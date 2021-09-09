One fantastic fair!

Take away the start, and it was dang near impeccable.

The 2021 Big 4 Fair, that is.

“Oh my goodness, it was good and way beyond our expectations,” Big 4 Fair Board Secretary Nancy Hillesheim said Tuesday after the four-day fair wrapped up its run on Labor Day. “The weather was perfect, the crowds were great, the shows were fun … we couldn’t have asked for much more.”

The only downside was the rain, mist and fog on Friday, which forced the fair to cancel the Lovik Sled Company Truck and Tractor Pull.

But after that it was smooth sailing, and folks turned out in droves for Family Fun Day, the Figure 8 Car Races, the Tough Truck Races, the Master of Disaster Demo Derby, the Next Generation Shows midway and live music.

In other words, it was far different than 2020, when the Fair Board pulled the plug on the event because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think people were ready to do something, and I think people realized they could come out to a good fair and have a grand time,” Hillesheim said, “and they did.”

— For more on this story, see the Sept. 9 Reporter