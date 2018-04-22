Home / News / One final (we hope) blast

One final (we hope) blast

Sun, 04/22/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Another spring snowstorm shuts down area, but warm up supposedly on the way
By: 
Bob Fenske

The folks at First Citizens Bank looked at the forecast earlier this week and decided, snow or no snow, they were going Hawaiian.
So as the New Hampton endured yet another winter storm — the fifth since March 24 — on Wednesday, life was a “beach” inside the bank’s New Hampton location.
Outside? Not so much.
— For more on this story, see the April 20 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here