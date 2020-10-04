Home / News / Up to one more challenge
Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring owners Trace and Mark Dungey have been through challenges before.

Up to one more challenge

Fri, 04/10/2020 - 8:00pm Bob Fenske
Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring owners adapt to running a business during a pandemic
By: 
Bob Fenske

Mark Dungey sat in his office at the furniture store he and his brother own and talked about how business was going in a world where Coronavirus COVID-19 dominates the headlines.

“It’s weird, honestly, because traffic is way down, but the people who come in,” he said, “they’re definitely buying. We might have had only three people in here yesterday, but they all bought something. When people are coming in, they’re not browsing, they know what they want.”

His brother, Trace, popped into the office and was asked the same question about how this virus has affected Dungey’s Furniture and Flooring.

For more on this story see the March 31 Tribune.

