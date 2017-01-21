One very large team

Foster Popken, Jeffrey Reicks, Emma Glaser and Caitlin Houdek tramped through the imaginary “jungle” in John Connor’s New Hampton High School English classroom.The quartet’s large-group speech teammates — Michaela Fitzgerald, Sydney Wegner and Sarah Douglas — watched the four work on an group improvisation skit, as did a pair of the team’s coaches.When Houdek, Glaser, Reicks and Popken were finished, the critiques began, and they listened and, yes, sometimes laughed.Anyone who thinks speech isn’t fun, should have been in Connor’s room Thursday, for they would have been quickly set straight.For the complete story see the 1/20/2017 New Hampton Tribune.