One vote really can matter

Remember sitting in those civics classes back in the day and the teacher telling you that every vote mattered when it came to election time?

Remember feeling that Mr. Whomever or Ms. What’s-Her-Name was going a little overboard with that lesson?

Well, we present you the special election that took place in Nashua, where lo and behold, it turned out every vote did matter for a couple of candidates.

Residents were charged with picking two new City Council members because of resignations that took place this fall, and former Mayor Angie Dietz and political newcomer Hal Kelleher III were elected. Dietz received 83 votes while Kelleher garnered 73.

The third-place candidate — former City Councilman Rolland Cagley, who also lost a bid for re-election in the November election — got 72 votes.

In other words, it came down to one vote. If a resident who cast a ballot for Kelleher had voted for Cagley, the outcome would have been reversed.

Now, granted, Tuesday’s election results won’t be official until they are canvassed by the Chickasaw County Board of Supervisors on Monday morning, but still, every vote does indeed matter.

Dietz and Kelleher were sworn in at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

