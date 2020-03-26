Home / News / One week down; at least three weeks to go
New Hampton Community Schools’ employees deliver lunches, and breakfasts for that matter, to families at drop off points in Mikkelson Park on Friday afternoon.

One week down; at least three weeks to go

Thu, 03/26/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Students get a chance to pick up their belongings, district begins delivering meals to students and their siblings
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff’s voice cracked with emotion as she talked about seeing her students last Wednesday.

“It’s why we do this, it’s why we got into education,” she said, “and to not have them here, it’s really hard. And to not know when they’re coming back … it was just a hard day.”

New Hampton’s three public schools allowed students — 10 at a time — to enter their buildings and get their personal belongings out of their lockers and classrooms on Wednesday, two days after the School Board received a Coronavirus COVID-19 update from Superintendent Jay Jurrens at its regular monthly meeting.

For more on this story see the March 24 Tribune.

