One week down; at least three weeks to go

New Hampton High School Principal Sarah Updegraff’s voice cracked with emotion as she talked about seeing her students last Wednesday.

“It’s why we do this, it’s why we got into education,” she said, “and to not have them here, it’s really hard. And to not know when they’re coming back … it was just a hard day.”

New Hampton’s three public schools allowed students — 10 at a time — to enter their buildings and get their personal belongings out of their lockers and classrooms on Wednesday, two days after the School Board received a Coronavirus COVID-19 update from Superintendent Jay Jurrens at its regular monthly meeting.

