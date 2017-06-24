One woman's legacy

Flo Throndson had a saying her children heard a million times.

“The Lord will provide.”

There’s a lot of veracity to that statement, at least if the charity that carries her name is any indication.

Just ask her son Tim, one of 13 Throndsons who he jokes had to live with “middle-child syndrome.”

A few years ago, budget constraints were going to keep Project Flo from roofing a house, and then a remarkable set of occurrences happened.

Owens Corning had five pallets of shingles it was willing to donate, but they were in a warehouse in Medina, Ohio.

Tim’s sister, Pam, worked for a Waterloo cabinet firm that had a truck going through Medina that could pick up the shingles, but they had to be dropped off at a “dock.”

New Hampton businessman Chip Schwickerath heard the story and pretty much said, “Use our dock and we’ll store them for free.”

And just like that, a new roof was born. The Lord had indeed provided.

“Things just appear out of nowhere,” Tim Throndson said, “and we are so grateful.”]

