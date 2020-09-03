Home / News / Only the location changes
New Hampton Lions Club members serve customers at their annual French Toast and Pancake Breakfast Sunday morning that was held for the first time in New Hampton’s new middle school cafeteria.

Only the location changes

Mon, 03/09/2020 - 9:03am Bob Fenske
New Hampton Lions Club members hold an ‘old’ event at a ‘new’ place
By: 
Bob Fenske

A location change wasn’t going to cause the New Hampton Lions Club members any problems when it came to their annual French Toast and Pancake Breakfast.

After all, they’ve been doing this for 48 years, and some would say the same guys have been doing the same jobs for that long.

“I wouldn’t go quite that far because some of us are younger — a lot younger — than that,” said Matt Kuhn, who chairs the committee that plans and executes what may be New Hampton’s biggest breakfast, “but yeah, once you get a job here, you stay with it.”

For more on this story see the March 10 Tribune.

