Only the location changes

A location change wasn’t going to cause the New Hampton Lions Club members any problems when it came to their annual French Toast and Pancake Breakfast.

After all, they’ve been doing this for 48 years, and some would say the same guys have been doing the same jobs for that long.

“I wouldn’t go quite that far because some of us are younger — a lot younger — than that,” said Matt Kuhn, who chairs the committee that plans and executes what may be New Hampton’s biggest breakfast, “but yeah, once you get a job here, you stay with it.”

For more on this story see the March 10 Tribune.