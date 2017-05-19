Open house will be held in honor of Zelle retiring

Please join us in celebrating the teaching accomplishments and retirement of Mr. Ron Zelle on Saturday, June 3rd! The open house will be held from 1pm-4pm at the Borlaug Learning Center - 3327 290th St., west of Nashua. A short program honoring Mr. Zelle will begin at 3 p.m. Bars, coffee, and punch will be served. All community members are welcome to come and help us celebrate Mr. Zelle’s accomplishments, and honor the man who has touched so many, many of our lives. “Ronald Zelle has spent the last 34 years setting an example for education, making lasting impressions, pushing students to go outside their comfort zone, to aim for the stars, and to care for and be a part of our community.For the complete story see the 5/18/2017 Nashua Reporter.