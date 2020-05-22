Home / News / Opening pool remains up in the air
A pair of employees paint the New Hampton Municipal Pool last week in order to prepare it for opening - which may or may not happen this summer due to COVID-19.

Opening pool remains up in the air

Fri, 05/22/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
Tennis, pickleball and basketball courts reopen this past Friday
By: 
Nate DeBondt

Patience is a virtue.

On Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered public facilities - including swimming pools and playgrounds - to remain closed through May 27 due to COVID-19. This means the playgrounds in New Hampton and the New Hampton Municipal Pool will remain shut down until at least this date.

If this date holds, the New Hampton Municipal Pool could potentially open around the middle of June, as it will take a couple of weeks to get it prepared before opening to the public. 

For more on this story see the May 19 Tribune.

