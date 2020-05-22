Opening pool remains up in the air

Patience is a virtue.

On Wednesday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered public facilities - including swimming pools and playgrounds - to remain closed through May 27 due to COVID-19. This means the playgrounds in New Hampton and the New Hampton Municipal Pool will remain shut down until at least this date.

If this date holds, the New Hampton Municipal Pool could potentially open around the middle of June, as it will take a couple of weeks to get it prepared before opening to the public.

