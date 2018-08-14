Home / News / Organizers accomplish mission with big crowd

Organizers accomplish mission with big crowd

Tue, 08/14/2018 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

Overheard at Classic Night last week: “Grandpa, this car’s older even than you.”
It might have been the line of the night, but the reality is that the latest Classic Night did exactly what organizers — the owners of the Blue Iris, Josie’s and Butch’s — wanted it to do. Namely, it brought people downtown.
Many came to check out the “classics” — including a 1939 Packard ambulance owned by Nashua resident Doug Strike and a 1906 Oldsmobile that Elma resident Jerry Fitzgerald brought to the event and the car that elicited that comment from the young boy.
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 14 New Hampton Tribune.

