Our own little explorers!

The “Chickasaw Explorers” get ready to play a little soccer last week during a visit to Stoltz Park last Wednesday.

Tue, 07/23/2019 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
New Parks and Recreation program gives kids variety of experiences
Bob Fenske

Take 30 or so kids ages 4-8, count them off by fours and don’t expect it to go quickly.

There was Tara Hackman Wednesday morning, counting “1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3 …” when a little girl said, “I’m not 3; I’m 4!”

It wasn’t the last time that Hackman had to remind her “Chickasaw Explorers” that she was giving them a number, not telling them how old they were.

Welcome to the New Hampton Parks and Recreation’s newest program, a two-week “trip” around New Hampton.

