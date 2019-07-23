Our own little explorers!
New Parks and Recreation program gives kids variety of experiences
Bob Fenske
Take 30 or so kids ages 4-8, count them off by fours and don’t expect it to go quickly.
There was Tara Hackman Wednesday morning, counting “1, 2, 3, 4, 1, 2, 3 …” when a little girl said, “I’m not 3; I’m 4!”
It wasn’t the last time that Hackman had to remind her “Chickasaw Explorers” that she was giving them a number, not telling them how old they were.
Welcome to the New Hampton Parks and Recreation’s newest program, a two-week “trip” around New Hampton.
