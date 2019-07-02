Home / News / Our weather, to put it mildly, has been extreme

Our weather, to put it mildly, has been extreme

Thu, 02/07/2019 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Between snow, cold, ice and fog, we’ve had a little bit of everything
By: 
Bob Fenske

Snow, below-zero temperatures, even colder wind chills, blowing snow and bitter cold kept many home this last week unless they had to be somewhere.
The bitter cold kept Nashua-Plainfield students home Monday through Thursday but they were back to school for Friday classes. Events and meets were either canceled or postponed.
Extreme temperatures also kept some local businesses closed for safety. Even the postal service took the day off for the safety of their mail carriers across the area.
