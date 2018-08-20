Overwhelmed by generosity

As Liz Markham opened the door to the large room at her family’s funeral home, she couldn’t help but smile.

“You’ll be surprised,” she said.

And she wasn’t kidding. Inside the room, tables and boxes were full of school supplies that came in as part of a drive conducted by Conway-Markham Funeral Home, which serves as the Chickasaw County unit of the Salvation Army.

— For more on this story, see the Aug. 17 New Hampton Tribune.