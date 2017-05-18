Packing a summer punch

The first “real” storm of the season packed a powerful punch in Nashua Tuesday night, and Chickasaw County’s emergency management director said the storm proved the value of being prepared.Parts of Nashua received close to two inches of rain, heavy hail and strong winds during the storm that blew into the city and surrounding area around 6 p.m., Tuesday.“Really, a lot of the county was spared,” said Chickasaw County Emergency Management Director AJ Seely said, “but Nashua got hit pretty hard. We’ve got a lot of tree damage and we definitely had some roads blocked.”No injuries were reported, and Seely said property damage was limited.Still, after a relatively quiet spring when it came to thunderstorms, Tuesday provided a heck of a “debut” for summer weather but the storm was strong enough to lead to the postponement of the Nashua City Council meeting and left residents with plenty to clean up.For the complete story see the 5/18/2017 Nashua Reporter.