Pair of N-P Elementary students battle bullying

Unfortunately bullying is something that takes place in every school across the country, but at Nashua-Plainfield Elementary School, two third-graders — Alison Mehmen and Paisley McCain — are taking on the issue.The two young girls decided that if they saw someone being bullied they would step in.“We just tell bullies that they don’t need to pick on people,” McCain said. “We tell them that they have no idea what type of a life the person they are bullying has.”McCain remembered getting bullied when she first moved to Nashua three years ago.“I didn’t like it,” she said.Two weeks ago at the end of a school day, the two girls spent their afternoon putting “stars” on lockers.“We made signs for everyone’s locker. Only the teachers knew what we were doing,” Mehmen said of the signs that read, “Today you are the shooting star. Make all your wishes come true. Be positive of yourself. Do not be afraid of something that is big. Be a shooting star.”For the complete story see the 4/13/2017 Nashua Reporter.