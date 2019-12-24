Home / News / A pair of NEIC cities come together for injured trooper

Tue, 12/24/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
What starts off as challenge from insurance owner turns into $11k event for Rude Recovery Fund
By: 
Bob Fenske

Joel Rochford went out for lunch Thursday and came back with a $11,000 idea, and the family of an Iowa State Patrol trooper will be forever grateful.

By the time Friday night’s basketball games between Decorah and New Hampton ended, the fund set up to help Jared Rude and his family had received one heck of a boost.

And small-city Iowa had put another notch in its belt.

For more on this story see the December 24 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

