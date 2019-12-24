A pair of NEIC cities come together for injured trooper

Joel Rochford went out for lunch Thursday and came back with a $11,000 idea, and the family of an Iowa State Patrol trooper will be forever grateful.

By the time Friday night’s basketball games between Decorah and New Hampton ended, the fund set up to help Jared Rude and his family had received one heck of a boost.

And small-city Iowa had put another notch in its belt.

