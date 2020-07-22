Pandemic gives school custodians plenty of clean time

Never did the custodial staff members at New Hampton Community Schools think they would have this much time to clean the buildings before the start of the school year.

Nor did they think summer would start back in March.

Time has definitely been on their side this year.

The new buildings were already set up this year,” said Head Custodian John Bear, “and all we had to do was our normal cleaning; compared to last year, having to move everything into new buildings, and working around construction.”

And despite being another non-normal year for these custodians, following last year’s new construction projects, the extra time is an upside.

