Paraprofessional retires with an unlimited supply of stories

Sun, 05/28/2017 - 5:00am Brittany
By: 
Bob Fenske

Dixie Zeien may very well avoid driving by the New Hampton Elementary School playground next year.
“It’s going to be hard,” said the longtime paraprofessional who is retiring at the end of this school year. “The stories I can tell could probably fill a book, but I’ve loved almost every minute of it.”
For 22 1/2 years, she has worked for New Hampton Community Schools. She spent the first five years in the kitchen and then became a paraprofessional — doing everything from assisting teachers in the classrooms, working 1-on-1 with students and making thousands of copies as the “para copier.”

For the complete story see the 5/26/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

