Park board meets

While the rest of us have been busy shoveling snow and trying to get the ice out of our driveways, the Nashua Parks Board has been busy gearing up for opening camping weekend, prioritizing projects that need completed and getting their events scheduled for the 2017 summer.The campground will open on Thursday, April 13 and will close the middle of Oct. There will be a posting at Nashua City Hall for a camp host for the 2017 season. Persons interested can pick up an application from city hall. The board is working on bringing WI-FI to the park so campers have WI-FI access. The Water Over the Dam Days committee asked that there be some additional electrical outlets added. There also needs some electrical work done on some of the camp sites. There will be sandblasting and painting done at the restrooms at Cedar View Park and there will be repairs done to the volleyball net posts and benches there. Work will also be done on the fence at the skate park. The board is working on getting a flag pole for Lake Shore Park, getting signage for the parks, clearing the bluff at Cannon Park so people can see the lake and clearing the land where the new city park will be located.