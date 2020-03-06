Park Board tables pool decision again

The New Hampton Park Board Wednesday night pushed back a decision on whether or not the city’s pool will open this year.

After a discussion of almost 45 minutes, the board decided to wait and see if Gov. Kim Reynolds loosen restrictions when her current COVID-19 emergency proclamation ends on June 17.

Parks and Recreation Director Rick Kramer recommended that the pool not open this year, citing safety and financial reasons as well as concerns if the pool would even have enough staff to open. The pool currently is down to 11 lifeguards because some hired earlier have taken other jobs.

But board members Steve Murray, Connie Boyd and Andrea Rochford all seemed ready to open the pool, even if its just for swim lessons and lap swimming, which under Reynolds’ current proclamation, are the only allowed activities in pools.

Sarah Dungey and Eric Robinson both said they felt the number of challenges were too many to overcome to open the pool while Perry Laures at first he said was “50-50,” but later in the meeting, he indicated if the vote was taken Wednesday, he would vote against opening the pool.

Motions must receive a majority vote, according to City Attorney Kevin Kennedy, meaning a 3-3 tie isn’t enough to pass a motion.

Laures then made a motion to table the decision until a special meeting that will be held on June 17, but it may move up the date — with the proper 24-hour notice — if Reynolds indicates she will lift more restrictions when the current proclamation expires.