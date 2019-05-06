Parks and Rec makes one final push for unique summer camp

Tara Hackman concedes she’s a bit befuddled by the slow pace of registrations for the New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department’s Camp Creamery that will be held, hopefully, later this month.

“After last year, so many people said they loved it and urged us to bring it back,” said Hackman, the department’s program manager, “and we figured this would just be a slam dunk. But [registrations] have just trickled in.”

The unique theater camp runs from June 24-28, but here’s the rub: Parks and Recreation needs at least 24 kids to register for the camp for it to be a “go” so last week, it decided to extend the registration deadline to this coming Friday.

“We get that it’s been a really busy spring,” Hackman said Thursday afternoon, “and school didn’t let out until this week so that whole ‘making-plans-for-the-summer’ thing has been delayed a little. But we think this is a great program so we’re going to do everything we can to make sure we can have it.”

The registration deadline was originally set for Monday but has now been extended through this Friday and can be made by stopping in at the Parks and Recreation office.

