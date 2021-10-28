Parks and Recreation’s next project? An ‘all-inclusive’ playground

Two hundred envelopes that will be distributed this weekend will kick off New Hampton Parks and Recreation Department’s latest project — building an all-inclusive playground at Runion Park.

“I’m so excited to see if we can get this done because it’s so important,” said Tara Hackman, the department’s program manager, “and it’s not just important for those with special needs but for all of us. This will give these kids a chance to play with their friends.”

The playground will look like almost any other in New Hampton but it would also be much more handicap accessible than any other park the city currently operates.

“It still has swings, slides, merry-go-rounds, everything you’d expect to see at a playground,” Hackman said, “but it also is so much more inclusive than anything we have. They’re unique playgrounds, but they’re also for everyone. And why should our families have to drive an hour to find a park to play at?”

The cost of the project is projected to be around $300,000, and Hackman said her hope is that it can open in 2023.

“If we can do it earlier, that would be great,” she said, “but we also know this is going to take time. I mean I’d love to tell you we can do this next year, but 2023 is a much more realistic goal.”

— For more on this story, see the Oct. 26 Tribune