Patients can visit providers without leaving their homes

MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center’s front parking lot and entrance are closed off to the public.

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
MercyOne doctors, nurse practitioners are offering Virtual Visits to patients nervous about going to clinic
By: 
Bob Fenske

Dr. Paul McQuillen and his fellow providers at MercyOne New Hampton Family Clinic want to make one thing perfectly clear: The clinic is open, and it’s ready and willing to provide care to their patients.

Let’s face it: People are still getting sick, even if it isn’t with the Coronavirus COVID-19, meaning providers are still working with patients, albeit sometimes in different ways.

The clinic announced last week that it has expanded its “Virtual Visit” capabilities during the crisis.

For more on this story see the April 14 Tribune.

