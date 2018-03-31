Home / News / Peeps have been fun, yet also educational

Peeps have been fun, yet also educational

Sat, 03/31/2018 - 6:00am Bob Fenske
First-graders learning about responsibility, but activity also helps with reading, writing
By: 
Bob Fenske

New Hampton Elementary School first-graders got a surprise on Monday, and it came from the Easter Bunny, no less.
He had dropped off a bunch of “Peeps” that weren’t quite ready to be “hatched” and asked the students if they would take care of them for him.
Peeps, of course, are the marshmallow candies, sold in the United States and Canada, that are shaped into chicks, bunnies, and other animals and are an Easter favorite for some.
So this week, first-graders in classes taught by Angie Rowan, Kim Hennessey and Jamie Wickham took loving care of their Peeps. The goal was to keep those candies “alive” and in one piece, and for the most part, they succeeded.
