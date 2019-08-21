Peer Recovery Zone helps those suffering from ‘adverse’ mental health issues

The idea behind a unique program is actually pretty simple: Have those who have dealt with adverse mental health issues in the past help those going through some of those same issues today.

It’s called Peer Recovery Zone (PRZ), and it meets each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church in New Hampton.

“Basically, we use our own experiences with mental illness to assist others in their recoveries,” said Wendy Gerber, the New Hampton site manager. “I’ve been there, I’ve struggled with depression … and one of the things is all of us who are [PRZ peer support specialists] are in recovery.”

