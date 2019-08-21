Home / News / Peer Recovery Zone helps those suffering from ‘adverse’ mental health issues

Peer Recovery Zone helps those suffering from ‘adverse’ mental health issues

Wed, 08/21/2019 - 5:00pm Bob Fenske
Recovery-based program offers a variety of services during weekly drop-in sessions that are held Thursdays at Prairie Lakes
By: 
Bob Fenske

The idea behind a unique program is actually pretty simple: Have those who have dealt with adverse mental health issues in the past help those going through some of those same issues today.

It’s called Peer Recovery Zone (PRZ), and it meets each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Prairie Lakes Church in New Hampton.

“Basically, we use our own experiences with mental illness to assist others in their recoveries,” said Wendy Gerber, the New Hampton site manager. “I’ve been there, I’ve struggled with depression … and one of the things is all of us who are [PRZ peer support specialists] are in recovery.”

For more on this story see the August 20 Tribune.

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here