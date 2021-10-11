A perfect holiday kickoff

New Horizons-Chamber Director Jason Speltz laughed when asked when he knew the annual Holiday Open House was a success?

“When people were telling me that it was hard to find a parking place,” he said. “That’s when you know you’re having a really, really good day.”

And Saturday was a really, really good day for New Hampton businesses.

If this was a baseball game, New Horizons hit a grand-slam home run.

From the Craft Crawl at the pubs to the Holly Jolly Craft Fair to special programs at the New Hampton Public Library and the Carnegie Cultural Center to the numerous specials at participating merchants to the gorgeous weather, it was a perfect way to kick off the holiday shopping season.

“It was very busy downtown and, best of all, it was a constant stream of people,” Speltz said, “and the businesses I talked to were really happy with how it went.”

