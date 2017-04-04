Perfect just the way it is

In some ways, the scene never changes, but then again, why should it?The New Hampton Elementary School Carnival is one of those timeless events that needs very little, if any, tweaking.Oh sure, the carnival is packed. It can get hot, almost steamy, in the gymnasium and hallways that host the carnival. And it’s tiring, at least for the parents who must follow their kids from game to game.But face it: The carnival has a timeless element to it.Games are played, walks are made for cookies and cakes, faces are painted, prizes are picked out and carnival food is devoured.And it’s all for a great cause — enhancing the educations of hundreds of students in grades PreK-4.In the end, the toughest part of the carnival may be getting kids to get home, but for 2018 and beyond, we offer up this advice from a father of two overheard Friday night.“I told them the pizza was going to be ready at 7:15 and we had to leave,” he said. “Yep, bribing them with pizza.”But by golly, it worked — as did another edition of the New Hampton Elementary Carnival.