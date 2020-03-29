Home / News / Pharmacy access limited to two options
Bennett Pharmacy’s make-shift “drive-up” lane is one of only two ways — the other is delivery — that patients can receive their prescriptions.

Customers can pick up prescriptions, other items at ‘drive-up’ or have them delivered
The thought was pretty simple in this “era” of Coronavirus COVID-19. Folks who are ill shouldn’t be congregating in the same area.

So Bennett Pharmacy came up with its version of a “drive-up window,” and now that drive-up lane is just one of two ways that customers can pick up their prescriptions and neither involves coming into the store located at the intersection of Main Street and North Chestnut Avenue.

Pharmacy officials announced that until further notice it will continue to have what they call “pharmacy access” but that those receiving prescriptions will have to do so by either the pharmacy’s “curbside pickup” or Bennett’s free delivery services.

For more on this story see the March 24 Tribune.

