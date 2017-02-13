Photography exhibit by Paul Herold “West of the 5 Principal Meridian” at Carnegie Cultural Center in New Hampton

Have you ever seen a beautiful shot of the perfect Iowa landscape?We have all seen beautiful sunsets hundreds of times, but when you grab your camera it looks well… Your product looks uninspiring? Just how do those photographers in magazines accomplish perfection- to get that ray of sunshine or the thunderbolt menacing the sky? Paul Herold, of Ft. Atkinson will be featured at the Carnegie Cultural Center in New Hampton on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 1-3 p.m. During an open house artist reception, Paul Herold will lead a question and answer session.He’ll be available to share with the novice 4-her learning their first point/ shoot camera and with the seasoned professional that strives to capture the impossible shots in nature. Paul’s attention to the detail makes the difference. Come, take a look and be inspired.As a surveyor, Paul Herold has access to some of the most beautiful places on Earth tucked here in Northeast Iowa, the glimpses we have seared into our memory as the comforts of our Iowa home… Some of his favorites photographs are literally in his back yard in Ft. Atkinson, agricultural vistas and heavenly tucked away places west of the 5th Prime Meridian (surveyor speak for counties in Northeast Iowa).Always striving for better, he has a masterful eye capturing Mother Nature’s mundane and her glory. His hallmark is capturing the illusive dance of water in places like Dunning Springs, Beeds Lake and Malanaphy Falls. Photography like this captures what the eye sees and the heart feels. Come bring your sweetheart for a stroll through the Carnegie’s Temporary Exhibit Space during this Valentine’s Day weekend.The photography exhibit will be available to the public throughout the month of February.As always it is free. Carnegie Cultural Center 7 N. Water Ave. New Hampton, IA 50659. Open Thursday 10-4, Saturday 10-4 and Sunday 1-4. Looking for a unique gift or see something you love? Paul Herold’s exhibited work will be available for purchase to benefit the Carnegie Cultural Center.