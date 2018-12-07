Plainfield Days begins on Thursday

Plainfield residents and visitors of all ages will display their American pride throughout the four-day celebration of Plainfield Days this weekend.

Thursday evening, “Living in America” day, the festivities will begin with the annual MBS Family Farms dinner. Pork tenderloins and chips will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. Throughout the evening, there will be something for everyone with the beer garden, balloon artist, a quilt raffle and the band “The Players” playing from 6 to 10 p.m.

Friday evening’s theme is “American Woman,” and patriotic women will receive $1 drinks from 6 to 8 p.m. The Oak Tree will host a free wine tasting while the children enjoy games, face painting, a smiley train and haystack scramble from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Crowning royalty will begin at 7 p.m. with Little Mister and Miss, a tribute to Maddie Poppe as Citizen of the Year, then the crowning of Miss Plainfield.

Two contestants will compete for the title of Miss Plainfield this year, Brianna Bienemann and Elizabeth Fisher.

