Plainfield Days set to be ‘happy’

Fri, 07/07/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Celebration continues through Sunday
By: 
Jennifer Lantz

 

Happy Days are coming to Plainfield this week, along with a soda shop and fireworks. 
The Plainfield Days Committee has finalized the schedule for the four-day event that started Thursday, and committee members believe they’ve achieved their goal — having something for people of all ages.
The theme this year is “Happy Days," and Saturday's schedule includes the parade and plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy.
— For more on this story, see the July 6 Reporter

