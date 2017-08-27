Home / News / Plainfield Library director hits the ground running
Jane Juchems took over as the Plainfield Public Library’s new director last month.

Plainfield Library director hits the ground running

Sun, 08/27/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
Juchems has no regrets as she finds new career after retirement
By: 
Shelly Weiss

 

Jane Juchems saw that the Plainfield Public Library was in need of a new director and thought, “Why not?”
And she couldn’t be happier in her new career.
Juchems retired four years ago as the human resources director at Wartburg College but was looking for a new challenge.
“After retiring I started substitute teaching,” she said, “but never thought about becoming a library director.” 
Juchems, who has always had a passion for reading, started taking her grandchildren to the summer reading program at the Plainfield Library. 
“I saw that they were taking applications for the part-time position so I decided to apply,” she said, “and I couldn’t be have been happier when I found out I got the job.”
— For more on this story, see the Aug. 24 Reporter

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here