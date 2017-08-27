Plainfield Library director hits the ground running

Jane Juchems saw that the Plainfield Public Library was in need of a new director and thought, “Why not?”

And she couldn’t be happier in her new career.

Juchems retired four years ago as the human resources director at Wartburg College but was looking for a new challenge.

“After retiring I started substitute teaching,” she said, “but never thought about becoming a library director.”

Juchems, who has always had a passion for reading, started taking her grandchildren to the summer reading program at the Plainfield Library.

“I saw that they were taking applications for the part-time position so I decided to apply,” she said, “and I couldn’t be have been happier when I found out I got the job.”

