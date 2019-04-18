Plainfield man honored as EMS Provider of the Year

Plainfield residents were not shocked after hearing the news one of their own was honored as 2019 Bremer County EMS Provider of the Year.

Plainfield First Responders President Gary Carpenter was recognized by the Waverly Exchange Club for 2019 Bremer County EMS Provider of the Year. He has been a trained Emergency Medical Services provider for 16 years and assisted for another 10 years before his training. He has been president since 2003.

Melissa Schmall, who is part of the Plainfield First Responders, nominated Carpenter for the honor. The town may be small but the community love for Carpenter shines through. Residents of the community stated he is a pillar of the community, would do anything to help someone out and deserves to be honored.

