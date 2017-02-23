Plainfield pastor says goodbye after 14 years

Pastor Shawn Geer and his family have been a part of the Nashua-Plainfield area for over 14 years and saying goodbye to the First Baptist Church, friends, family and community will not be an easy task. Pastor Geer graduated from Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Kansas in May 2002.Raising a family and going to seminary school took a little longer for him since he was only a part-time student until the last year. It was a long haul for him but was worth all the hard work and sacrifice all those years ago.The First Baptist Church in Plainfield was looking for a new pastor at the time and after many interviews with the church and coming for a weekend visit to meet the congregation it was decided this was the right move for him and his family. It was funny because they had never heard of Plainfield and actually had to look up the small rural town. The Geers grew up in the Kansas City area, the Kansas side and they would be moving away from their family and friends.For the complete story see the 2/23/2017 Nashua Reporter.