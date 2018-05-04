Plainfield residents stand by school

People packed the stands in the Plainfield School gym, 87 signed in, and several offered comment at a listening session last Tuesday on a divisive issue the Nashua-Plainfield School Board is studying.

“The board would like your input on the potential possibility of closing the Plainfield school,” said Dr. David Else, who is conducting the feasibility study on this topic, and who once headed the school superintendent program at the University of Northern Iowa.

Even though the crowd was told many of the questions would not be answered that night, some simple questions were.

The feasibility study relevant to finances, enrollment and the facility will be presented at a Monday, April 16, School Board meeting, and many questions will be answered then, Else said.

The School Board is scheduled to act on the study at its Monday, April 30, meeting.

