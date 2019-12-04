A play night

The night began with a call.

“Cast members to the stage,” shouted Maggie Konecne, and everyone rushed to their places as the lights dimmed.

The first scene was about to begin.

Another play practice was underway, and for one night, we followed along. We watched high school students of all ages and from all kinds of backgrounds come together under the same lights. We watched the crew do all the little things — making sure the lights were shining in the right places and keeping the microphones at the right pitch — that are just as vital to a high school play as the actors and actresses on stage.

Today [Friday], the curtain goes up on “An Idiot’s Guide to High School” and all the work — and fun — that went into nights like this will pay off.

