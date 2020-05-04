Home / News / A playground shutdown
Yellow tape reminds residents that playgrounds like the Wooden Wonderland in Mikkelson Park are closed because of concerns about the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19.

A playground shutdown

Sun, 04/05/2020 - 9:29pm Bob Fenske
Parks and Rec, school ask residents to stay off play equipment, structures
By: 
Bob Fenske

Ask Rick Kramer about his Parks and Recreation Department’s programs and his answer consists of three words.

“All on hold.”

Kramer is the director of the department that last week asked residents to practice good “social distancing” in the city’s six parks — Mikkelson, Garnant, Sheakley, Stolz, Randall and Runion — and during an interview, he said one of the reasons he and Program Manager Tara Hackman sent out the statement was so that the parks can remain open.

“It’s the last thing we want to do, to have to close the parks,” Kramer said. “We are strongly, strongly encouraging social distancing. We know how important it is for people to get outside, get fresh air and exercise, and we want to keep our parks open.”

For more on this story see the April 7 Tribune.

