Please, let dry season begin

ISU Extension Agronomist Terry Basol has worked with farmers his entire life, but he’s never quite seen a year like this.

“It’s just been bizarre, and it pretty much started from Day 1,” he said Tuesday morning.

“These guys are dealing with a lot — from commodity prices to the tariff issues with China and all that — and then they’ve been put through this kind of a season.”

Yet, Basol tried to sound an optimistic tone, for the few farmers he’s talked to have said yields, both soybeans and corn, have been strong in the few fields they’ve been able to get at during a fall that has been, in a word, rainy.

