A plethora of brides

Tue, 02/07/2017 - 5:00pm Brittany
Wedding Extravaganza officials ecstatic with turnout at annual show
By: 
Bob Fenske

When the doors opened Saturday for the eighth annual Wedding Extravaganza in New Hampton, the 25 vendors were ready for a crowd.They got one.“We feel pretty confident each year that we’ll have a decent crowd,” said event organizer Heather Maurer of Rapid Printers, “but you know, we’re always a little nervous. We didn’t have to be this year.”The small, quaint Wedding Extravaganza drew one of the biggest crowds in its history Saturday morning as brides, bridal party members, mothers and yes, even a groom or two, came to the Chickasaw Event Center.For the complete story see the 2/7/2017 New Hampton Tribune.

