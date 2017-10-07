Home / News / Plum Creek artists love ‘relaxed’ festival
Teri Egts talks about the photograph she “caught” in the Big Horn mountains as she displayed her work at the Plum Creek Arts Festival on Saturday.

Plum Creek artists love ‘relaxed’ festival

Mon, 07/10/2017 - 6:00pm Bob Fenske
By: 
Bob Fenske

 

Two snapshots from the Plum Creek Arts Festival may say it all when it comes to the quaint little festival that has become a rite of July in Fredericksburg.
Snapshot 1: There’s Becky Schoenfeld, the New Hampton mosaic artist talking with a fellow artist in the middle of the festival.
“That’s what I love about this festival,” Schoenfeld said. “We’re all talking to each other, coming up with new ideas and learning what works and what doesn’t work.”
Oh, there were a few sales being made on Saturday in Fredericksburg, but more than anything, there was a camaraderie that only a small art show can create.
It gave Schoenfeld a chance to talk to both patrons and other artists about her new “glass-on-glass art,” as well as the mosaics and garden art that she is known for.
— For more on the Plum Creek Arts Festival, see the July 11 Tribune

New Hampton Tribune

10 North Chestnut Ave
New Hampton, IA 50659
Phone: (641) 394-2111
Email: tribune@nhtrib.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Tribune Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here