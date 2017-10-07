Plum Creek artists love ‘relaxed’ festival

Two snapshots from the Plum Creek Arts Festival may say it all when it comes to the quaint little festival that has become a rite of July in Fredericksburg.

Snapshot 1: There’s Becky Schoenfeld, the New Hampton mosaic artist talking with a fellow artist in the middle of the festival.

“That’s what I love about this festival,” Schoenfeld said. “We’re all talking to each other, coming up with new ideas and learning what works and what doesn’t work.”

Oh, there were a few sales being made on Saturday in Fredericksburg, but more than anything, there was a camaraderie that only a small art show can create.

It gave Schoenfeld a chance to talk to both patrons and other artists about her new “glass-on-glass art,” as well as the mosaics and garden art that she is known for.

— For more on the Plum Creek Arts Festival, see the July 11 Tribune