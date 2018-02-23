Police Department gets its third full-time officer

For the first time in almost 2 1/2 years, the Nashua Police Department finally has three full-time officers.

The Nashua City Council has approved the hiring of Ben Scholl, and the contract was signed recently by both parties.

It marks the first time since November, 2015, that the city has had three full-time officers on the force.

But Scholl is a familiar face as he has served as a reserve and part-time officer, and he said he is making a long-term commitment to Nashua.

“I am finishing school and have no intentions of moving with two small children,” said Scholl.

He said he has the passion to work with the children and residents of the community to tap into that position which he sees as a benefit to the town.

Nashua Police Chief Travis Marvin said he was pleased with the hire.

“We are really looking forward to Ben bringing a greater community perspective to the police department; he has a drive and passion for community policing which we believe will be essential in developing partnerships between the police department and the community,” said Chief Marvin.

“Additionally, Ben will be attending a School Resource Officer training next month to obtain the education needed for a continuing effort to help mentor our city’s youth by guiding them on their respective paths to becoming positive members of society. We are anxious to see Ben’s future plans come to fruition.”

