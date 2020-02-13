Police seeks public’s help with pharmacy burglary

An apparent burglary at New Hampton’s lone pharmacy closed the business last Monday as employees worked to sort out what was taken.

Bennett Pharmacy was closed Monday after the store located at the intersection of New Hampton’s Main Street and North Chestnut Avenue was apparently burglarized on Sunday night.

New Hampton Police Chief Zach Nosbisch said police were called to Bennett Pharmacy, which is located near the intersection of Main Street and North Chestnut Avenue, at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, by a passing motorist, who noticed that the store’s door on Chestnut was “smashed open.”

